3,412 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,412 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

