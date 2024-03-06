7,180 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

