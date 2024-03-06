Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

ACHC stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.