Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Progyny by 136.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,054.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny Profile



Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.



