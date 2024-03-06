Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APP opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,840 shares of company stock worth $24,736,395 in the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

