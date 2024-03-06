Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PROG by 1,451.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 210,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 196,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PROG by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 59,859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upgraded PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

PROG Price Performance

PRG stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

