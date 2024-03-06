Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Yatra Online, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About Yatra Online

(Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

