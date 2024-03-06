Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Porch Group worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,772,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 77,094 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

