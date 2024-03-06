Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in IES by 1,078.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IES by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IES by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Price Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,131,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,607,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,685,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,175 shares of company stock worth $14,059,084 in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

