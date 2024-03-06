Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,540 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,076,412 shares of company stock worth $83,014,026. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

