Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,751 Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

ARLO opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Profile

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.