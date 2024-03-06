Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FirstCash by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 182.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 129,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 25.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $3,821,382.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,223,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $3,821,382.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,223,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,537 shares of company stock worth $28,814,338. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.61. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

