Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,480 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $38,999,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,284,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,915,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after buying an additional 1,109,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley cut their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

