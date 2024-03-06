Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EuroDry worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EuroDry by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EuroDry by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in EuroDry by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EuroDry by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EuroDry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

EDRY opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. EuroDry Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.72.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

