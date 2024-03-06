Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Natural Alternatives International worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NAII stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

