Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asana by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 121,022 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Asana

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.