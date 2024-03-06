Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Range Resources by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,582,000 after acquiring an additional 746,228 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,845,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Range Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,049,000 after acquiring an additional 693,970 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

