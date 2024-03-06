Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,383,000 after acquiring an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,565,000 after acquiring an additional 436,034 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

