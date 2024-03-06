Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $60,000 Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,637 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 294,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 235,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 800,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 78,615 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

