Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 189,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PYXS opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

