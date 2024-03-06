Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 8.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. BrainsWay Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWAY. Raymond James cut shares of BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

