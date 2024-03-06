Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

