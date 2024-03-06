Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $32,000 in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in CarGurus by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 298.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 123.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,611.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,682. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

