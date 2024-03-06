Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $58,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,175 shares of company stock worth $2,094,957. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

MTX stock opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

