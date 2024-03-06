Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $123.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.