Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of TNL opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

