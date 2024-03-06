Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,079.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.