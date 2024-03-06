Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $13,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,435,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,184 shares of company stock valued at $251,630 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.