Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGIC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $533.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.