Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,777,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,682,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after purchasing an additional 771,052 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARES opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.06. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

