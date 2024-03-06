Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Maritime worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Globus Maritime Limited has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.