Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 13,765 Shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of United Maritime worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Maritime Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of USEA opened at 2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.47. United Maritime Co. has a 52 week low of 2.01 and a 52 week high of 3.32.

United Maritime Announces Dividend

United Maritime Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

