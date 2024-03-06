Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 13,765 Shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of United Maritime worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Maritime Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of USEA opened at 2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.47. United Maritime Co. has a 52 week low of 2.01 and a 52 week high of 3.32.
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.
