Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 15,918 Shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,918 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JRSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 million, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.81. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is -285.67%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

