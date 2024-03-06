Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 23.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 29.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,575,000 after purchasing an additional 150,576 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

