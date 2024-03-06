Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 37,230 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,230 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.