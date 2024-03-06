Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 40,344 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,344 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 522.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

NYSE:AMG opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

