Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock worth $110,812,424. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $717.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $761.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

