Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 143.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

