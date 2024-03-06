Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Augmedix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Augmedix by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 141,113 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Augmedix Stock Performance

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Augmedix Profile

(Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.