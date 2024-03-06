Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $100.04.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,613 shares of company stock worth $2,021,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

