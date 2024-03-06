Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mosaic by 136.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

