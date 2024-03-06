Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,448 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Affimed worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Affimed alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Affimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.07. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Affimed Profile

(Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.