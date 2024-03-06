Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55.

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.