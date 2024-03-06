Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,058.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 68,582 shares of company stock worth $4,024,302 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADC opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

