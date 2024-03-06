Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,482.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% during the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

