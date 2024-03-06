Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,238,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $538,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,280 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 78,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average of $146.77. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,154,954 shares of company stock worth $5,495,209,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.