Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of Alaska Air Group worth $37,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,828,000 after acquiring an additional 537,147 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 53,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 51.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

