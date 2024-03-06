Alina (LON:ALNA) Shares Down 13.4%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09). 6,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 15,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.43 ($0.11).
The stock has a market cap of £1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -243.33 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.52.
Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.
