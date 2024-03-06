Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.28. 211,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $648.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,924,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 926.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 112,903 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

