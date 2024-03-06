Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

NYSE:APT opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of -0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

